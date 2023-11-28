2021 Milwaukee fatal shooting, homicide case dismissed

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office dismissed without prejudice a 2021 first-degree intentional homicide case.

After a fatal shooting near 29th and Wells that August, prosecutors charged Daniel Thomas. A spokesperson said there is now "additional evidence" that suggests Thomas did not commit the crime – and an ongoing investigation hopes to charge whoever is responsible.

Shooting details

Police responded to an apartment building and found a victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, and an autopsy deemed the manner of death a homicide.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police recovered three bullet casings in the apartment and one in the hallway of the apartment building, but no weapon.

At the scene, before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, a criminal complaint states the victim spoke to officers. The victim said he had invited the shooter over, but the shooter tried to rob him – ending in the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Two witnesses told police that the victim and a guest were playing dominoes when gunshots rang out. Both witness told police, according to the complaint, that they were also shot and that they saw the guest with the gun before fleeing. One of the witnesses jumped off a balcony to escape.

Statement from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office:

Additional evidence discovered demonstrated to us that more than likely, Mr. Thomas did not commit this crime. The investigation is ongoing to hopefully result in a charge against the person responsible for the crime.