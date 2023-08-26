23rd and Melvina homicide, Milwaukee man gets life in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 homicide on the city's north side.

Curtis Hill, 41, guilty in June of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court records indicate Hill may be eligible for extended supervision after serving 35 years behind bars.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Hill shot and killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 19-year-old near 23rd and Melvina on March 1, 2021.

A criminal complaint states Hill approached an outdoor altercation involving the 24-year-old and other people. Multiple witnesses said Hill shot the 24-year-old multiple times; one witness said the shots were fired at point-blank range.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

An autopsy found the 24-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the back, killing him.

The 19-year-old told police he heard gunshots and turned to see Hill standing over the 24-year-old. He said he then ran, and Hill began shooting toward him and chasing him. He said Hill fired until the gun "clicked because it either ran out of ammo or malfunctioned."