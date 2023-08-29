Expand / Collapse search

Walker's Point homicide, Milwaukee police seek people involved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
People sought in homicide near 16th and Bruce, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to find the people involved in an Aug. 20 homicide.

The victim, 55-year-old Carlos Cruz, was shot near 16th and Bruce in Walker's Point around 9:45 p.m. Police said someone fired several shots from an SUV.

A surveillance image provided by police showed people hanging out of the SUV's windows. Police described the SUV as a 2020-2023 Toyota Highlander with damage to the driver's side door and rear quarter panel. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 