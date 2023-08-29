Walker's Point homicide, Milwaukee police seek people involved

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to find the people involved in an Aug. 20 homicide.

The victim, 55-year-old Carlos Cruz, was shot near 16th and Bruce in Walker's Point around 9:45 p.m. Police said someone fired several shots from an SUV.

A surveillance image provided by police showed people hanging out of the SUV's windows. Police described the SUV as a 2020-2023 Toyota Highlander with damage to the driver's side door and rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



