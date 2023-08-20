Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 6 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings left six people wounded Sunday, Aug. 20.

It continued a violent weekend that saw two people – including a 17-year-old girl – killed and 13 others were wounded Saturday.

14th and Atkinson

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody, and police said the district attorney's office is reviewing charges.

76th and Bobolink

Around 2 a.m., a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital.

12th and Mitchell

Four people, all adults, were shot and taken to a hospital shortly before 9 p.m. The shooting happened just a few blocks from where nine people were shot and wounded the previous night.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.