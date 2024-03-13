15th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man accused of reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of first-degree reckless homicide for a Feb. 28 shooting on the city's north side.

Prosecutors charged Dareon McCarver, 30, in the death of 19-year-old Keonte Watts. Court filings indicate it stemmed from a money dispute.

The shooting happened near 15th and Center. A criminal complaint states Watts was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom, and an autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound "fired from an intermediate range." As police searched the home where Watts was shot, they found bullet strikes that went through exterior siding and struck interior walls and doors.

Detectives spoke to two witnesses as part of their investigation. One witness said McCarver – known as "Pooh" – had threatened to shoot up the house because someone stole his money and sunglasses the previous day. The second witness told police she saw someone take McCarver's money and, again, that McCarver threatened to shoot up the house if it was not returned.

The second witness said she was inside the home near 15th and Center when the shooting happened, per the complaint said. She said she was on a Zoom call for a job interview, and it sounded like the gunshots were coming from an automatic weapon. She went upstairs and found Watts lying on the bedroom floor.

Fatal shooting at 15th and Center, Milwaukee

Based on witness statements, the complaint states police identified a possible suspect vehicle as a gray Mercury. That vehicle was found illegally parked on private property near 29th and Brown – more than a mile from the shooting scene. A woman called to have the car towed on March 2 and told police there was a Black man parked inside who had "gold teeth." The complaint states McCarver has gold teeth.

In addition to reckless homicide, he is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $150,000 cash bond.