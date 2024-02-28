Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead and one person is injured in separate shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

15th and Center

A 19-year-old was shot at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee police said a person of interest fired shots into a residence, subsequently striking the victim, who sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The victim sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

17th and North

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:20 p.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek unknown suspects and investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.