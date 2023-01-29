Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says

The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life.

"I want people to know who Jeanette Jimenez was," said Raul Jimenez, Jeanette's brother. "A loving woman who cared about everybody in her life."

"She meant the world to me. She took care of me and everybody," said Dominica Jimenez, Jeanette's granddaughter.

The loss was tough to talk about for this family.

"She held our whole family together," said Dominica Jimenez.

The family of Jeanette Jimenez held each other after someone shot and killed Jimenez on Jan. 26.

"She shouldn’t have been gunned down like an animal. That’s what this guy did. He just shot her like a dog," said Raul Jimenez.

Raul Jimenez said his sister tried stopping a domestic violence incident near her home at 15th and Becher. Things took a deadly turn.

"She went up and confronted the guy, and he shot her six times," said Raul Jimenez.

"It doesn’t make any sense. My sister did not deserve that," said Julio Quinones, Jeanette's brother.

The family now wants justice.

"Everybody loved my grandmother. I just don’t get it," Dominica Jimenez said.

"Exactly," Raul Jimenez said.

"The nicest lady in the world who would do anything for anybody," Dominica Jimenez said.

The family told FOX6 News Jeanette Jimenez loved live and football.

"Her and I have always said we’re probably the only two Vikings fans in Milwaukee," Raul Jimenez said.

"It’s going to last a while; this pain," Julio Quinones said.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not shared what led to the shooting. At last check, the shooter is still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.