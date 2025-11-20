article

A Milwaukee woman was found guilty at trial for her involvement in the death of a 70-year-old man who was beaten in his own apartment earlier this year.

Mother, son charged

In Court:

Court records show a jury convicted 53-year-old Melanie Taylor of felony murder and armed robbery on Wednesday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22.

Prosecutors also charged her son, 35-year-old Isiah Taylor, with felony murder and armed robbery in the case. He is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.

Isiah Taylor

Home invasion murder

The backstory:

It happened at Plymouth Apartments, near 9th and Galena. Police were called there just after midnight on April 25 and found the victim face down on the floor, severely beaten.

Court filings said the victim’s nephew was also inside the apartment and witnessed the attack. He told investigators he was awakened by a man yelling: "Don’t move! Don’t even think about it."

Surveillance video showed Melanie and Isiah Taylor arrive at the apartment complex shortly before the assault took place, according to court filings. They left minutes later carrying a large television.

Prosecutors accused Melanie Taylor of being present while her son beat the victim to death. They were accused of stealing the victim's phone and television.

