Milwaukee homicide, resident beaten to death during home invasion

A home invasion led to a homicide in Milwaukee on Friday morning, April 25. It happened just after midnight near 9th and Galena. Police say the 70-year-old victim was battered and sustained fatal injuries.



A 70-year-old was killed in a Milwaukee home invasion early Friday morning, April 25.

It happened at Plymouth Apartments, a retirement community near 9th and Galena, around 12:10 a.m. Investigators said the 70-year-old was beaten and died at the scene.

Community concerned

What they're saying:

Hours after the home invasion, the signs of what happened were barely noticeable.

"It’s bad. We can’t be secure in our own homes," said Johnny Watson, who has lived in the community for the past 12 years. "This is an incident that should’ve never happened with us being elderly people over here."

Watson said he normally feels secure, with cameras around the complex and at the doors – even monitors inside the units.

"You can see who’s ringing the doorbell. It shows a picture of the person," he said.

Many other neighbors were nervous to speak to FOX6 News on camera, concerned about why the homicide happened and who may be responsible. Off camera, one neighbor said she heard screams from the other side of the complex and saw police arrive a short time after that.

"It’s a shame that we have to live like this and be in fear living in your own home," said Watson. "I’m praying for the man’s family and things like that."

MPD tips

What you can do:

No one has been arrested, but police said they know who they're looking for.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.