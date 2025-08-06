Milwaukee fatal home invasion; mother, son charged

The Brief Melanie Taylor is charged with felony murder and robbery in a deadly April home invasion. Prosecutors say her son, Isiah Taylor, beat a 70-year-old man to death while she was present. Surveillance video shows the two leaving the victim's apartment with stolen items.



A Milwaukee woman is now charged in connection to a deadly home invasion that left a 70-year-old man beaten to death inside his apartment earlier this year.

Her son has already been charged.

What we know:

On Monday, prosecutors charged 52-year-old Melanie Taylor with felony murder and armed robbery, both as a party to a crime.

Melanie Taylor

Prosecutors allege Taylor was present while her son, 34-year-old Isiah Taylor, fatally assaulted the victim.

The backstory:

Police were called just after midnight on April 25 to Plymouth Apartments, where they found the man face down on the floor, severely beaten.

The victim’s nephew was also inside the apartment and told investigators he was awakened by a man yelling, "Don’t move! Don’t even think about it," before watching his uncle be attacked.

Surveillance video shows Melanie and Isiah Taylor arriving at the apartment complex shortly before the assault and leaving minutes later carrying a large TV.

Isiah Taylor

Prosecutors say the two stole the victim’s phone and television before fleeing the scene.

Isiah Taylor had been wanted in connection to this crime since May. Police in Oregon arrested him last month.

He is now headed to trial on charges of felony murder and armed robbery. A scheduling conference is set for Sept. 4.

What's next:

Melanie Taylor remains in jail on a $75,000 bond. She is due back in court on Aug. 27.