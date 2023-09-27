Milwaukee hit-and-runs '20% of our cases,' police say

Milwaukee police say hit-and-run crashes make up 20% of their cases, and you help solve a lot of them.

Police say a lot of their investigations revolve around tips from the public. They say it's better for everyone to do the right thing.

"We’re at about 20% of our cases are hit-and-runs," said Officer William Hanney with the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Hanney said when drivers take off, police work to track them down.

"They might be wanted or in possession of firearms, so things like that might be leading to their running," said Hanney. "I can’t say 100% why they do it."

Hanney said they've seen an increase in hit-and-run crashes over the last year.

The most recent happened Saturday morning, Sept. 23 on Canal Street, where a 48-year-old woman died.

Hanney explained they have a 70% clearance rate, where they catch the driver who takes off.

As of Wednesday, Hanney said five hit-and-run drivers from 2023 crashes were still on the run.

That's where you come in.

"A lot of times, it’s based on citizens trying to help out fellow citizens, that they call in," said Hanney.

Hanney explained they often find pieces of a car left at the scene. They'll also canvass the neighborhood for video or descriptions of what someone might have seen.

If the car is stolen, it's more complicated.

"That’s when we start to rely on DNA evidence, fingerprints, things of that nature," said Hanney.

If you're involved in a crash and take off, Hanney said you're only making matters worse for yourself and everyone involved.

"Now they expose themselves to 15-25 years of incarceration because they left the scene where, if they would have stayed, maybe the crash isn’t even their fault," said Hanney.

As police work to bring closure to victims, Hanney urged drivers to do the right thing.

Police say they never stop looking for these drivers. In fact, they just got a DNA hit from a 2016 case.