Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run, police search for white SUV

On a gloomy Monday morning, Sept. 25, flowers loom over a memorial for a hit-and-run victim who died near 25th and Canal Street.

Milwaukee police said around 1:45 a.m., a driver in a white SUV hit a woman and drove off on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The medical examiner said the victim is 48-year-old Heidi Schneider. Investigators said a person saw someone hurt in the road and called 911.

A DPW worker also reported hearing a car lock its breaks then saw a person get out of an SUV, get back in their car and drive off the other way.

Memorial for hit-and-run near 25th and Canal

"It doesn't pay to run," said Personal Injury Attorney, Victor Harding.

Harding represents families and victims of hit-and-runs. He isn't involved in this case but says hit-and-runs are increasing across the country.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hit-and-run near 25th and Canal

"As a result, we get phone calls not too infrequently from people who have been in a hit-and-run situation," Harding said.

Milwaukee police's mid-year crime statistics review in July 2023 shows that hit-and-run crashes decreased by 13% since July 2022.

Harding said they get calls weekly and work at least two or three hit-and-run cases at a time.

"Stand up and pay the consequences for what you did," said Harding. "It's only going to get worse if you take off – especially on the criminal side."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.