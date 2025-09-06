article

The Brief A family continues to grieve a man who was killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run. They are working to get him back to Mississippi to lay him to rest. Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible.



A family continues to grieve a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Milwaukee’s north side last month.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said the 66-year-old man was hit while holding onto his walker near Teutonia and Ruby in late August. Family identified him as Jimmie Betties.

Those familiar with the area said reckless drivers are common. FOX6 News cameras captured speeding cars zooming down the street multiple times.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Egneal Betties returned to the spot his brother, Jimmie, was last seen alive.

"He was a good person," he said. "He'd give you the shirt out of his back if he could."

Betties' family is working to get Jimmie back to Mississippi to lay him to rest alongside their mother, which is what he wanted. They hope other families won't have to endure the pain they're feeling.

"I've been holding it all in and praying each and every day of the week," he said.

What you can do:

Betties' family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

"Seek justice on the one that did it," said Betties. "I think the person that did it should be punished."

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for updates on the investigation but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.