Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash near Ruby and Teutonia; driver sought

A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Aug. 28.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 10 p.m. a 66-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Ruby and Teutonia.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.