Milwaukee Highway 145 homicide; victim ID'd, shooter on the run

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released on Thursday, May 4 the identity of a man shot and killed off Highway 145 in Milwaukee. This, while the shooter remains on the run.

The shooting victim is 40-year-old Michael Schraven. He died in a van off the 76th Street ramp after being shot.

"She's traumatized," said James Burnett, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Director of Public Affairs.

Milwaukee freeway homicide; 145 at 76th Street off-ramp, man dead

Burnett is talking about the passenger who was in the van after Schraven was killed.

"There was an adult female with him. She was unhurt," Burnett said.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the relationship between Schraven and the woman. But officials said what she saw is critical to the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Between witnesses and the female, who was in the vehicle, we are still trying to nail down that vehicle description," Burnett said.

MCSO officials say a driver opened fired on the van around 9 a.m. Wednesday. People nearby rushed to try to help the victim after the shooting.

Milwaukee freeway homicide; 145 at 76th Street off-ramp, man dead

"Me and this other gentleman, we pulled him out of the car so another young lady could assist him and give him CPR," said Willie Davis, who tried to help the shooting victim.

The incident left a woman traumatized and the community with questions.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"People should resolve their differences without violent acts," Burnett said.

MCSO has not released any information on a suspect, motive, or vehicle description. Officials will only tell FOX6 News the investigation has progressed very quickly.