The Brief A fire at Milwaukee's Highland Court Apartments displaced more than 100 residents. Father Gene's Help Center in West Allis is assisting residents who lost everything. The fire left five people dead and injured several others.



A Mother's Day fire at Milwaukee's Highland Court Apartments left residents with nothing, but a local organization is stepping up to help.

The backstory:

The fire killed five people and injured several others; the condition of those who were hospitalized remains unclear. On Tuesday, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said investigators could not yet rule out the possibility that the fire was intentionally set.

Help for residents

What they're saying:

Some experiences are hard to accept. Resident Pharoah Morris, 61, is still in disbelief; he is one of more than 100 people who lost everything in the fire.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

"I lost everything in a blink of an eye," said Morris. "I heard the smoke alarm, opened the door, flames came in my home."

Morris told FOX6 News he jumped down from the third floor with just the clothes on his back. Thankfully, there are some places looking to lend a helping hand.

"When a situation like this happens, the one thing we can help them with is the clothing aspect," said Maryann Sander with Father Gene's Help Center in West Allis. "If we can do one little thing that helps give them comfort, that's our goal."

The nonprofit has been collecting clothing donations for those displaced by the fire. Sander said they've filled about 70 orders since Monday.

"Father Gene's donated me some shoes and a couple pairs of pants, and a couple of shirts," Morris said.

What you can do:

Father Gene's said it needs more clothing donations to continue to help, specifically men's clothing.