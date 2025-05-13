Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; investigation update from officials

The Brief Milwaukee officials and fire investigators are providing new information after a 5-alarm fire at the Highland Court apartment fire. The broke out Sunday morning, May 11 near 27th and Highland. Five people died as a result of the fire; several others were hurt.



Milwaukee officials and fire investigators are providing new information on Tuesday, May 13 about the Highland Court apartment fire in which five people died and several others were injured.

Highland Court apartment fire

What we know:

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near 27th and Highland. New video shows just how fast smoke filled a hallway at the Highland Court apartment building. The black smoke and fast-moving flames trapped dozens.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

Firefighters used ladders to rescue roughly 30 people from the burning building. Seven people are in the hospital – including a 1-year-old child.

The victims

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Monday four of the victims. They include:

76-year-old Mark Chaffin

67-year-old Maureen Green

62-eyar-old Verna Richards

40-year-old Torrell Coleman

Another woman who died has yet to be identified.

What's next:

A team of certified individuals from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), along with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) are working cohesively and collectively to gather evidence in this ongoing fire investigation.