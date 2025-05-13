Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; investigation update from officials
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee officials and fire investigators are providing new information on Tuesday, May 13 about the Highland Court apartment fire in which five people died and several others were injured.
Highland Court apartment fire
What we know:
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near 27th and Highland. New video shows just how fast smoke filled a hallway at the Highland Court apartment building. The black smoke and fast-moving flames trapped dozens.
Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee
Firefighters used ladders to rescue roughly 30 people from the burning building. Seven people are in the hospital – including a 1-year-old child.
The victims
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Monday four of the victims. They include:
- 76-year-old Mark Chaffin
- 67-year-old Maureen Green
- 62-eyar-old Verna Richards
- 40-year-old Torrell Coleman
Another woman who died has yet to be identified.
What's next:
A team of certified individuals from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), along with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) are working cohesively and collectively to gather evidence in this ongoing fire investigation.
