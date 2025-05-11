Milwaukee apartment fire near 27th and Highland

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near 27th and Highland in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

FOX6 crews on scene saw several fire engines with ladders extending to the fourth story windows, as well as the roof.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 is working to learn more about the fire. Check back for updates.