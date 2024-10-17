Milwaukee heavy police presence; 22nd and North

The Brief There was a heavy police presence on Milwaukee's north side early Thursday morning. Police tell FOX6 News it's a standoff with an armed suspect in an abandoned building.



A heavy police presence was seen early Thursday morning, Oct. 17 on Milwaukee's north side -- in the area of 22nd and North in Milwaukee.

The site of police attention seems to be on the old Milwaukee Mall, you may remember from years ago, which is now shut down. An officer on scene told FOX6 News a standoff is ongoing with an armed suspect possibly in the abandoned building.

Officers in SWAT gear and two SWAT trucks are at the scene. FOX6 crews also spotted two drones and heard officers issuing commands.

25th and North, Milwaukee

As of 7:30 a.m., police had cleared the many roads blocked off in Midtown, but they are still focusing their efforts outside the now shutdown Milwaukee Mall.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.