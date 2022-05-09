Milwaukee gun locks available citywide: 'If you've got it, lock it'

Leaders announced on Monday, May 9 the details of a gun safety initiative between the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, and United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM).

Starting now, gun locks will be available at the UNCOM home office at 16th and North Avenue and through UNCOM members -- City on a Hill, COA Youth and Family Centers, Journey House, Milwaukee Christian Center, New Life Community Development, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Northcott Neighborhood House, and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

"Every single gun owner has an obligation, a moral obligation, to make sure that their firearms are secure. Under no circumstances should a firearm be in the reach of a child," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "If you own a gun, it needs to be locked."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I do not want us to always be behind the impact of this situation by investigating these particular crimes. It's important to be in front of this," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "We want to see a safer summer."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

"Nobody up here is under the illusion that there is a catch-all solution that is going to turn this tide overnight," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "But I can tell you this, it is not sustainable to continue on the path that we are on when the answers, some of them are this simple (referring to the gun locks)."

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

This is a developing story.