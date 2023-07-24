Girl shot, Milwaukee parents charged with neglect

article

A Milwaukee mother and father have been charged after their 3-year-old child was shot and wounded on July 19.

Shanice Dison, 29, is charged with child neglect. Delance Hope, 32, is charged with child neglect, felony bail jumping and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to a home near 64th and Lancaster on July 19. Investigation revealed the child was shot in the right hand and lost her right index finger as a result.

According to a criminal complaint, a family member said she was at the home with Dison while Dison's two kids were playing in a bedroom. They both heard a loud boom and rushed to see the children inside the closet of the bedroom.

The complaint said the 3-year-old girl was bleeding and had two injured fingers on her right hand. Dison immediately called 911.

Dison said she bought a handgun a few months prior, and she believed the gun was in a safe, per the complaint. She claimed that the gun she purchased was the only gun inside her home.

Detectives found two handguns in the closet – but no safe. The complaint states neither matched the gun Dison described she had purchased, and neither matched the gun case in the closet.

According to the complaint, the night before the shooting, Dison had the gun out to show a friend. When a detective showed Dison a picture of the two handguns found in the closet, she "denied knowing about the guns, but refused to answer if her DNA or fingerprints would be located on the guns."

Hope is the 3-year-old girl's father, the complaint states. Dison said, while he is occasionally at the home, he does not live there. He was arrested on July 25.

During an interview with police, the complaint states Hope admitted the two guns found inside the home were his. He said he'd had them less than a week and never fired either of them.

Dison made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, July 24. Cash bond was set at $2,500.

Hope was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Friday, July 28.