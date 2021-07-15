Milwaukee FPC meets, Morales settlement looms

As Milwaukee's settlement dealings with Alfonso Morales move forward, the Fire and Police Commission will once again try to pick a new chief of police.

The FPC demoted Morales from his post as Milwaukee's top cop without due process in 2020 – and failed to replace him. But the board that met on Thursday, July 15 looks very different than the one that made the decision nearly a year earlier.

Inside Milwaukee City Hall, a normally packed room was replaced with a large TV screen as the FPC met virtually. Three new commissioners – uninvolved in the decision to demote Morales – are among those now tasked with making some of the biggest decisions in the city.

The FPC has been embroiled in turmoil over the last year. After Morales was demoted in August, he sued the city trying to get his job back. The city and Morales tentatively agreed to a $626,000 settlement on July 13.

"Alfonso Morales does feel that he was not treated fairly by the FPC," said Frank Gimbel, Morales' attorney.

Alfonso Morales

If the settlement passes through the Common Council, Morales will not return to his position as chief – leaving an unknown as to who will fill the role.

The FPC appointed Jeffrey Norman as acting police chief in December 2020. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would like to see Norman hold the post permanently.

"I’m certainly supportive of continuing to have Acting Chief (Jeffrey) Norman as chief of the Milwaukee Police Department," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "He certainly has my support."

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

After a turbulent year, new faces come with big changes. It is now up to the commission to decide who will lead the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Common Council will hold a special meeting Friday, July 16 to open Morales' settlement file. It will be referred to a committee on Monday and is expected to be adopted on July 27.