Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee FPC meets, Morales settlement looms

By
Published 
Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee FPC meets with police chief decisions looming

Milwaukee and Alonso Morales reached a tentative settlement. The Fire and Police Commission and Common Council now hold the keys to what's next.

MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukee's settlement dealings with Alfonso Morales move forward, the Fire and Police Commission will once again try to pick a new chief of police.

The FPC demoted Morales from his post as Milwaukee's top cop without due process in 2020 – and failed to replace him. But the board that met on Thursday, July 15 looks very different than the one that made the decision nearly a year earlier.

Inside Milwaukee City Hall, a normally packed room was replaced with a large TV screen as the FPC met virtually. Three new commissioners – uninvolved in the decision to demote Morales – are among those now tasked with making some of the biggest decisions in the city.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The FPC has been embroiled in turmoil over the last year. After Morales was demoted in August, he sued the city trying to get his job back. The city and Morales tentatively agreed to a $626,000 settlement on July 13.

"Alfonso Morales does feel that he was not treated fairly by the FPC," said Frank Gimbel, Morales' attorney.

Alfonso Morales

If the settlement passes through the Common Council, Morales will not return to his position as chief – leaving an unknown as to who will fill the role.

The FPC appointed Jeffrey Norman as acting police chief in December 2020. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would like to see Norman hold the post permanently.

"I’m certainly supportive of continuing to have Acting Chief (Jeffrey) Norman as chief of the Milwaukee Police Department," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "He certainly has my support."

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

After a turbulent year, new faces come with big changes. It is now up to the commission to decide who will lead the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Common Council will hold a special meeting Friday, July 16 to open Morales' settlement file. It will be referred to a committee on Monday and is expected to be adopted on July 27.

Morales, Milwaukee: $626K tentative settlement reached
slideshow

Morales, Milwaukee: $626K tentative settlement reached

The city has reached a tentative settlement with former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Milwaukee lead problems; leaders, residents want answers
slideshow

Milwaukee lead problems; leaders, residents want answers

Milwaukee Common Council members want answers after the city's health department admitted to lead program mismanagement.

MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts
slideshow

MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts

The Milwaukee Police Department has partnered with Hyundai and Kia to distribute free steering wheel locks amid a rise in thefts.