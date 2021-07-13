Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee: $626K tentative settlement reached

Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton announced on Tuesday, July 13 that the city has reached a tentative settlement with former Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

The terms of the settlement are yet to be finalized. However, Mayor Barrett indicated the settlement would be in the area of $626,000.

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

"During the course of the negotiations, I felt it was fair for us to give $500,000 to Mr. Morales. During the negotiations, in addition to that, there's an additional amount -- it's all grouped together in one number in essence to cover legal fees and some other matters as well that brings the total to roughly $626,000," Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The settlement would also be subject to the approval of the Milwaukee Common Council.

"It's never an easy situation when the city is being sued. It's even more difficult when we already acknowledged that the process was flawed," said Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. "What we want to be able to do is put this chapter behind us."

"This has been a challenging matter for all involved and I'm very pleased we have this tentative settlement," Barrett said. "We felt it was important to resolve this matter."

Chief Morales and the city have agreed to a stipulation to postpone Morales' return date from July 15 to Aug. 1, if necessary, to effectuate the terms of the settlement, a statement from the mayor's office said.

This is a developing story.