

The Brief A man went missing from a bridge encampment during flash floods this month. The man's family and others organized a search in hopes of finding him Saturday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD.



A homeless Milwaukee man went missing from a bridge encampment during flash floods earlier this month. On Saturday, his family held a search party in hopes of finding him.

Miguel Angel Flores

Local perspective:

It's been nearly two weeks since the family of 59-year-old Miguel Angel Flores last saw him.

"He was just funny. He wanted to have a good time with everybody, made everybody laugh regardless of where he was, what situation we were in," said Arturo Vazquez, Flores' nephew.

Vazquez, other family members and people from the community searched underneath the bridge near 1st Street and Chase Avenue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Miguel Angel Flores (photo provided by family)

"There's so much stuff going through my mind," he said. "At the end of the day, I wanna have some closure."

A number of people took to the Kinnickinnic River in kayaks, looking for any signs or remains of Flores.

"Each group probably has about 10 people, so it's a pretty good turnout, you know," said Vazquez. "Hopefully we get some answers today."

Search efforts

Dig deeper:

Donnalisa Hernandez and Linda Alvarado are part of an outreach group that joined in to help. While crews searched through every corner, Alvarado said they found things like Flores' shoes, keys and hat – but not him.

"We all just bursted into different areas to search through the wooded areas, all the kayaks kind of worked long enough to look for any clues to see if we can find Miguel," said Hernandez.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Search for Miguel Angel Flores on Aug. 23.

Their group spoke with survivors of the flood who also lived at the encampment in hopes of finding Flores and preventing something like this from happening again. Alvarado said they are talking with the family to organize another search party.

"It's very sad, but we want to see this through," said Alvarado.

As the search continues, the family leans on prayer and one another to find the closure they need.

"Definitely find him, put him to rest," said Vazquez. "It's hard not to have someone to grieve in person."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Flores' whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.