Milwaukee fire, Red Cross on standby; no injuries

A structure fire broke out near 29th and North in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 29.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m.

Fire officials said they were able to knock down a fire on the first floor of the building.

No injuries were reported and there were no transports.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is on standby and police are assessing if there are any occupants living in the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.