A Milwaukee father of five was fatally shot on the city's north side on Saturday, Jan. 27. One week later, his family continues to hope for the killer's capture.

"I don’t even know how I feel right now. My heart is broken, shattered," said Angela Stewart, the victim's mother. "I got a call. The call had said that my son had been shot."

Police responded to the shooting near 75th and Marine shortly after midnight. The medical examiner's office said the victim, 29-year-old Davarein Kirskey, died at the hospital.

"He was a loving big brother. He always came when I was wrong and right," said Antwanesha Kirksey, the victim's sister.

Family said Kirksey did not live far from where the shooting happened, but they have no clue who fired the gunshots or why.

"I wish whoever did this would come forward. He has five children he has left behind. Like five kids without a father," added Stewart. "Y’all killed him like him like he was an animal."

As of Saturday morning, Feb. 3, Milwaukee Police Department data showed 14 homicides this year – up from the same time last year.

"Put the guns down. There’s too much violence here in Milwaukee County," said Lizzel Stewart, the victim's stepmother.

Milwaukee police said the circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation and no one has been arrested.

"I just hope we get justice. That is it," added Kirksey.