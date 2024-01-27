Fatal Milwaukee shooting, 1 person killed on city's north side
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 12:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, a person was shot near 75th and Marine.
The person was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
MPD Tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.