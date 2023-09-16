Hit-and-run, Milwaukee father of 4 killed: 'He needs justice'

A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of a father killed in a Sept. 11 hit-and-run on the city's north side.

A memorial now sits at the intersection where 40-year-old Deon Moore was killed.

"I’m numb to the fact I don’t have my child anymore, he's not calling me every day," said Janice Williams, his mother.

Moore was hit and killed near 64th and Silver Spring around 3 a.m. Police said they found him while patrolling the area and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"You took him for me, you took my baby from him, and you didn’t even stop, you didn’t even have any remorse," Williams said.

Deon Moore's family at his memorial near 64th and Silver Spring

Williams said her son was a father of four girls and lived in the area.

"He said he was going to get some cigarettes, and he was coming back home," she said. "He never made it back."

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV. The driver is still on the loose, and the victim's family wants justice.

"Whoever hit my uncle, I just want you to come forward," said Aniya Moore. "He needs justice, his kids need justice, his mom needs justice."

Deon Moore

Deon Moore's death came at an intersection with a history of hit-and-runs. Milwaukee police crash data found there were four hit-and-runs there in 2021, and six people have been killed at the intersection so far in 2023. MPD did not provide data for 2022.

It's a citywide problem, too; to date, police data shows 3,713 hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee.

"I feel like there should be a sign that says no danger zone, slow down or slow down bumps," Aniya said.

"You just kept going like he was a dog in the street," Williams said.

Moore's family says they hope nearby surveillance cameras can track down the driver. They also created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.