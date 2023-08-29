Milwaukee dangerous intersections; hot spots for crashes in city

New data shows the area near Fond du Lac Avenue and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is the #1 hot spot for crashes in the city.

"There's just a lack of any sensitivity to basically calming the speed. People just aren’t slowing down," said Steve O'Connell, a Milwaukee resident

O'Connell has been pushing for change for seven years. He has lived in Milwaukee for almost 40 years. He knows reckless driving is an issue – but he also knows this…

"The crash numbers are down," O'Connell said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released new data highlighting some of the most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee. Officials used injuries as their guide. The top three spots for injuries are streets that intersect with Capitol Drive.

Steve O'Connell

At Fond du Lac and Capitol, crashes between January and June of this year are up 250% compared to this time in 2022. Not far behind, 27th and Capitol – plus the stretch of Capitol between 20th and Teutonia.

Teutonia and Locust was the fourth-worst intersection.

Fond du Lac, 27th and Center came in at #5.

"Slowing, calming your driving skills…that is the only way we’re going to solve this problem," O'Connell said.

While the data shows a spike at specific intersections, overall crashes causing injuries citywide are down 4% compared to 2022.

The crash hot spots have new safety measures like bumpouts on the roads.

O'Connell said there is still work to do.

"Some of this traffic calming is working. We need more of it," O'Connell said.