Milwaukee father fatally shot 'liked protecting people'

A Milwaukee shooting claimed Dayvon Smith's life, and his family said they were days away from getting life insurance for the 19-year-old father of one.

Family referred to Smith as "the protector." The Milwaukee father was fatally shot Sept. 12 near 19th and Clarke.

As of Sunday, Sept. 17, no arrests had been made, worrying Smith's family.

Smith's mother said 19th and Clarke was the last place she expected she would learn that her son was gone.

Dayvon Smith

"It was like, a hanging spot for him, where he felt that he was comfortable at," she said. "Sometimes, it feels like he's here, and then sometimes, we get a moment that he's really gone."

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

With whoever killed him at large, Smith's mother and brother said they're worried for their safety.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 19th and Clarke

"I just want him to be caught and just deal with the consequences of what he did because he didn't have to do it," Smith's mother said.

Smith was one of eight children, and his family said his 1-year-old daughter was his purpose.

"Being a father or brother or a son, he just liked protecting people," said Smith's brother.

"He just wanted to take care of his baby," said Smith's mother. "That's what he used to always tell us. Make sure his baby was straight."

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 19th and Clarke

They now want accountability and for others in the community to put the guns down.

"It's hurting people," said Smith's brother. "People losing their family members, cousins, everybody just over guns, so that's why we just need to take them away."

FOX6 reached out to police on Sunday for an update on the case but did not hear back.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 19th and Clarke

Smith's family has set up a GoFundMe.com account for funeral expenses.