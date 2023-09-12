Milwaukee homicide, 19th and Clarke

A Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, Sept. 12 left a 19-year-old dead.

It happened around 4 p.m. near 19th and Clarke.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.