Milwaukee fatal shooting, victim tried breaking up fight: complaint

Paris Teague, 21, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he shot Kentrail Shack, 37, while Shack tried breaking up a fight.

The shooting happened near 37th and Townsend on July 23.

A criminal complaint says police found a witness giving Shack CPR at the scene. He died at the hospital.

Police interviewed the witness who performed CPR, and prosecutors say she told them she was dating Shack. She said they were parked outside her home that afternoon when she heard arguing coming from inside. She then saw her daughter hitting Teague's car with a grill cover.

The complaint says Teague then pushed the woman's daughter, his girlfriend, against the car, and Shack stepped in to try to break up the fight and "calm everything down."

There was then a scuffle between Teague and Shack, and the complaint says a third person also got involved. The witness said she then saw that Teague had a gun, which he fired at Shack five times, the complaint says.

The woman said Teague then drove away, and she began performing CPR on Shack.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Teague on Monday, Aug. 7.