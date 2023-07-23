Milwaukee shootings Sunday: 1 dead, 2 hurt

Milwaukee shootings Sunday, July 23 left a man dead and two others hurt.

The first happened around 1:30 a.m. near 15th and Cleveland, where a Milwaukee man, 32, was hurt.

Less than an hour later, around 2 a.m., a Milwaukee man, 43, was hurt in a shooting near 19th Place and Stark.

On Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., a man was shot near 37th and Townsend and died from his injuries.

The medical examiner confirmed this is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made in connection with the non-fatal shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.