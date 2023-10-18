Milwaukee fatal shooting; 18-year-old accused of killing dad, on the run

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his own dad. D'Juan Eskridge is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – and he is on the run.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 7th and Abert on Monday, Oct. 9. The first officer on the scene spotted the homicide victim and multiple spent casings. Detectives located 15 spent 9mm casings near the victim's body as well as multiple fragmented bullets. A preliminary forensic review determined all 15 of the spent casings had been fired from the same gun, the complaint says.

A detective spoke with a person who stated "the man who shot (the victim) was D'Juan Eskridge." The person indicated prior to the shooting, the defendant arrived at the scene and there was a confrontation with the victim. The person "observed the defendant produce a firearm and shoot (the victim) multiple times," the complaint says. After the victim fell to the ground, the complaint says "the defendant walked closer to (the victim) and shot additional rounds at (the victim)."

Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators collected video surveillance footage which showed portions of the shooting. The complaint says the video shows the defendant "produce a gun and fire in the direction of (the victim), retreat briefly, and then reapproach (the victim) and continue shooting." The defendant then flees the scene.

Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee

Online court records indicate a warrant has been issued for Eskridge's arrest.