Milwaukee fatal shooting at 7th and Abert; police seek 2 teens
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for two teens – ages 17 and 18 – in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old near 7th and Abert on Monday, Oct. 9.
Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.