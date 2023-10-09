Milwaukee fatal shooting at 7th and Abert; police seek 2 teens

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for two teens – ages 17 and 18 – in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old near 7th and Abert on Monday, Oct. 9.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fatal shooting near 7th and Abert, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.