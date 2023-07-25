Milwaukee teen fatally shot, death latest in disturbing trend

A Milwaukee boy was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday night, July 25.

One day after 15-year-old Raul Rios died, family remembered his love for life.

"It hurts because I feel like he didn’t have to go in such a violent way," his sister said. "I wish I was there in his last moments, so he didn’t feel alone."

Family said someone shot the 15-year-old Tuesday night near 33rd and center. First responders found his body not far from where he lived.

"He’s not a kid who is always running the streets or in the streets or into anything bad," the sister said.

Raul Rios

Rios' sister spoke to FOX6 News on the condition her face is not shown; she's worried about her safety. She hopes other families don't have to feel this pain.

"I don’t know why my brother was targeted," she said. "Put the guns down. Stop trying to be something you’re not."

"It happened out of the blue," said Shawn Reed. "He was a nice kid. All kids are a little trouble, but he wasn’t like that."

Shooting scene near 33rd and Center, Milwaukee

Spike in youth violence

Rios' death adds to a troubling trend in Milwaukee: Gun violence continues to hurt and kill children.

The medical examiner’s office said 9-year-old Harwinder Singh died in a shooting near 76th and Mill on Monday. A 16-year-old was shot and wounded in Sherman Park on Tuesday afternoon.

So far this year, the medical examiner's office said 14 kids have died in gun-related homicides.

The Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission’s data dashboard shows the percent of homicide victims in Milwaukee that are children has been steadily increasing over the past four-to-five years.