Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; mom marks 1 year since her son was killed

Monday, Aug. 28 will mark one year since a 23-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

"I never thought that he wouldn’t be here. Never," said Gloria Shaw, Xaiver Davis’ mother.

Shaw said this past year has been nothing short of unthinkable.

"He was my world, and then my world left," Shaw said.

Gloria Shaw

On Aug. 28, 2022, Shaw's son, Xaiver Davis was killed while crossing the street near Fiserv Forum.

"He would’ve done anything for anybody, because that’s the type of guy he was," Shaw said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say a driver in a pickup truck ran a red light, struck Davis, and drove off.

Hit-and-run crash near Fiserv Forum (Aug. 28, 2022)

"At 1:50 a.m., it will be 365 days without him," Shaw said.

A year without Xaiver and a year without answers.

"I need more closure. Because, who, who you see siting here, is who Xaiver saw every day," Shaw said.

Gloria Shaw with her son, Xaiver Davis

As of now, no one has been charged for Davis' death. But Shaw said she will not stop fighting until they find the person responsible for taking her only son. In fact, Shaw said she met with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman a few weeks ago, and keeps her Facebook open for tips.

"Until I don’t have any more breath left in my body, it’s always going to be justice for Xaiver," Shaw said. "You were a coward, and here I am still waiting."

Police say photos show the truck that hit Davis. It is a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram.

Truck suspected in hit-and-run crash near Fiserv Forum (Aug. 28, 2022)

"You know you hit a person, then you saw your call all over the news. So now turn yourself in," Shaw said.

Shaw asks the driver to put themselves in her shoes.

Truck suspected in hit-and-run crash near Fiserv Forum (Aug. 28, 2022)

"I still don’t sleep. Maybe three, four hours a day," Shaw said. "My circle is almost halfway closed, and just give me that piece."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Shaw said justice may be the only thing that can bring a little bit of closure.

"I can have more peace. Because it’s never going to be over for me," Shaw said. "I am going to keep fighting. That’s all I have."

Gloria Shaw with her son, Xaiver Davis

Shaw urges anyone who knows anything to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or reach out to her on Facebook.