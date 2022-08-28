Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash at 6th and Juneau

Milwaukee police are seeking a person in a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian at 6th and Juneau early Sunday, Aug. 28.

Officials say the pedestrian was crossing N. 6th Street eastbound on Juneau Avenue in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the victim. The pickup truck fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fatal hit-and-run crash at 6th and Juneau, Milwaukee

The vehicle in this crash is described as a black pickup truck with a lift on it.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.