Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of suspect truck released

Milwaukee police released on Monday, Aug. 29 pictures of the suspect truck that struck and killed a pedestrian at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the truck is described as a black, 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors, and possibly flashing headlights. The vehicle should have front end damage, officials say.

Truck sought in hit-and-run crash at 6th and Juneau, Milwaukee

A picture of a similar truck is below.

Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.

"He can never be replaced," said Gloria Shaw, Xaiver's mother. "He was just, to know Xaiver was to love him. To me, he was perfect."

Xaiver was Shaw's only son. He captured life's precious moments, along with people's hearts.

Xaiver Casanova

"His camera is sitting here," said Shaw. "He was big on family. He was loved by everyone. If you met Xaiver, he had a million-dollar smile."

"You took my heartbeat away from me," said Shaw. "You broke my heart."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.