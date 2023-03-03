Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; Maurice Cook sentenced

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Maurice Cook on Friday, March 3, to twelve years in prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash from last September.

Maurice Cook, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving the death of Tasha Davis on Feb. 17. In addition to prison time, Cook was sentenced to six years of extended supervision.

Tasha Davis

Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother of his child. According to a criminal complaint, he called that woman after the crash and told her he "hit somebody on Fond du Lac."

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the car speeding up Fond du Lac before hitting Davis, who was "propelled up the roadway." The car then quickly left the area.

Cook was arrested at an address where he's listed to reside on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.