Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

A 36-year-old Milwaukee was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling east on Fond du Lac when it struck the victim. That vehicle continued traveling east without stopping.

The victim was taken to a hospital – where she later died from her injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of that vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.