Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; man sentenced to probation

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jose Pizarro-Perez on Friday, May 19 to one year of probation in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Pizarro-Perez, 26, pleaded guilty in April to hit-and-run involving death. The crash happened on Milwaukee's south side last October.

Case details

Prosecutors said surveillance from 14th and Greenfield showed two men walking on Oct. 9, 2022. They began to enter the intersection but suddenly slowed down. One stopped and the other jogged into the intersection in the crosswalk. A red SUV then hit the man, sending his body cross the intersection. The driver didn't stop.

The victim died at the hospital two days later on Oct. 11 after suffering severe head trauma and broken bones.

During an interview with police, prosecutors said Pizarro-Perez said he had been playing basketball in Brookfield that evening and drove a friend home.

Pizarro-Perez said he was by himself in the vehicle, listening to music when he saw someone in the crosswalk near 14th and Greenfield; another person behind this pedestrian. He said the victim saw his Jeep Grand Cherokee before the victim "jumped directly in front of his vehicle."

Pizarro-Perez said he then drove home and parked the Jeep in his garage, prosecutors say, before telling his parents he was involved in an accident and needed to turn himself in.