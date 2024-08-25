Milwaukee fatal fire, woman sentenced for reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2023 fire that left a man dead.

Merchelle Adams, 63, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in July. Prosecutors originally accused her of first-degree reckless homicide and arson.

In addition to prison time, Adams was sentenced to nine years of extended supervision.

Case details

Milwaukee firefighters were called to a home near 29th and Bobolink on July 11, 2023. When they arrived, a criminal complaint states they spotted flames coming out of the upper unit – and a male voice was yelling "help."

Firefighters searched and cleared the first floor and basement of the home, per the complaint, meaning the person who called for help was likely on the second floor. Crews could not get to the second floor because of the intensity of the fire.

Fire rekindles near 29th and Bobolink after Milwaukee arson investigation

According to prosecutors, the fire captain said his face shield and the front of the house melted due to the intense heat. Eventually, firefighters found the victim, identified as Anthony Winters, in a bedroom of the upper unit.

The complaint said police officers found Adams sitting directly across from the house fire. She admitted she was inside the home and living there when the fire started – but claimed the victim was not inside.

Police spoke to a witness at the scene. According to the complaint, the witness said he saw a woman walk "from the area of the residence, across the street, and sit on the rocks." The witness told investigators that the woman said "I set the house on fire" before beginning to laugh – and said there was a "blind man in there…that's what he gets."

The same witness told police he and another woman tried to get in the building to find the man, per the complaint, but because of the flames and smoke, they could not get to him. He could hear the victim crying for help.

Inside home near 29th and Bobolink after fire, Milwaukee

When police questioned Adams about why the fire happened, the complaint states she told them it was "due to domestic violence." She provided different versions of how it started, but eventually admitted to starting it.

Prosecutors said Adams told police the victim was asleep on a mattress, which she started on fire with a lighter. She said she told the victim to "get out and put the fire out" before she ran out the door. She said she did it to scare the victim "because of domestic violence to her early that day."