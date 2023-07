One person was found dead at the scene of a fire near 29th and Bobolink Tuesday night, July 11.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story home.

When they were searching the second floor, they found the male victim dead.

Milwaukee fatal fire, 29th and Bobolink

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.