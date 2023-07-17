Milwaukee fatal fire; Woman accused admits to setting fire: complaint

article

A 62-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting a fire inside a home near 29th and Bobolink which led to a man's death on Tuesday, July 11. The accused is Merchelle Adams – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Arson of building

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a home near 29th and Bobolink on July 11 for a fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted flames coming out of the upper unit of the residence -- and a "male voice yelling 'help,' the complaint says. Firefighters searched and cleared the first floor and basement -- indicating the person calling for help was likely on the second floor. Crews could not get to the second floor because of the intensity of the fire. The captain "stated his face shield and the front of the house melted while they were fighting the fire, indicating how intense the heat of the fire was," the complaint says. Eventually, firefighters were able to locate the victim, identified as Anthony Winters, in a bedroom of the upper unit.

The complaint says officers located the defendant sitting directly across from the house fire. She "admitted to being inside the residence and living there when the fire started. However, the defendant stated that the victim was not inside the residence," the complaint says. The defendant insisted when she came home, the house was on fire, "but that she and the victim had gotten out of the residence and the victim was not inside," the complaint says. The defendant was taken into custody.

Fire rekindles near 29th and Bobolink after Milwaukee arson investigation

Police spoke to a witness at the house fire. He "stated that he saw a woman walk from the area of the residence, across the street, and sit on the rocks. He stated that this woman said, 'I set the house on fire' and began to laugh. He stated that she stated that there is a 'blind man in there...that's what he gets,'" the complaint says. The same witness told police he and another woman tried to get in the building to find the man -- but because of the flames and smoke, they could not get to him. The witness told police he could hear the victim crying for help.

Inside home near 29th and Bobolink after fire, Milwaukee

When police questioned the defendant about why this house fire happened, Adams "stated that it occurred due to domestic violence," the complaint says. The complaint says the defendant provided different versions as to how the fire started, but eventually she "admitted to starting the fire," the complaint says. Adams told police the victim had been sleeping on a mattress in the living room. It had been cut earlier, so an interior portion of the mattress was accessible. The defendant "stated that while the victim was sleeping, she started the mattress on fire with a lighter. She stated she then told the victim to get out and put the fire out," the complaint says. Adams then indicated she ran out of the door. The defendant told police "when she set the mattress on fire it was to scare (the victim) because of his violence to her early that day," the complaint says.

Adams made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, July 15. Cash bond was set at $200,000.