Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash; Sherman and Custer, vehicle in trees

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:35PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 13. 

Officers located a vehicle in the trees near the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Custer Avenue. 

Fatal crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee

Fatal crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee

The driver, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fatal crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee

The circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation. 