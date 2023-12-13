Milwaukee fatal crash; Sherman and Custer, vehicle in trees
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Officers located a vehicle in the trees near the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Custer Avenue.
Fatal crash on N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee
The driver, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation.