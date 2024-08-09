A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty on Thursday of reckless homicide, among other crimes, for a reckless driving crash on the city's north side.

It has been nearly two years since Jai'Quann McMurtry crashed into a tree near Timmerman Airport at 109 miles per hour. It left his passenger, Danari Peer, dead.

"In this city, we are tired. We are tired of driving in fear," said Nicole Byrd, Danari's mother.

When the stolen Mercedes-Benz crashed near Appleton and Villard, witnesses said they saw McMurtry in the driver's seat. But two years later, McMurtry's lawyer tried to convince a jury it could have been someone else.

"They were just trying to muddy the waters by throwing out all these random theories," said Jackie Peer, Danari's father.

Video of Jai'Quann McMurtry after October 2022 crash

The theories didn't work, and McMurtry was convicted at trial. Jurors delivered the verdict hours after what would have been Danari's 22nd birthday.

"I just cried. I was so happy," Byrd said.

"It was a moment, but as soon as I left the courtroom, I went right back to feeling how I have been feeling," said Peer. "What did we really win? You know what I mean?"

Calls for accountability

Peer and Byrd have nothing but compliments for the prosecutors who tried the case.

"Dan Flannery, the (assistant district attorney) did an amazing job in trial. But we shouldn’t have to have had a trial," said Peer.

Danari Peer

Two years ago, they gained national attention for their criticism of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm after they learned McMurtry was out on bail at the time of the crash.

"He was just allowed to roam the streets," Peer said.

In fact, at just 20 years old, McMurtry had already been arrested and released for three other felony cases.

"There’s still a problem there within that office. Within the system," said Peer.

Jackie Peer and Nicole Byrd

And that's why Danari's parents said justice for their son is about more than one man's accountability. It's about fixing a system that cost them something they can never get back.

"The laws have to change. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to take back our city," Byrd said.

"You feel a small weight lifted off of you, but then soon as I walked down the hallway, we’re right back to the reality that we’ll never see Danari again," said Peer.

McMurtry in court

In addition to second degree reckless homicide, the jury found McMurtry guilty of driving without a license causing death and three counts of felony bail jumping. However, the jury acquitted him of the most serious felony charge: possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

In all, McMurtry faces a maximum of 27 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.