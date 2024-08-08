Milwaukee fatal crash, jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide

article

A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of reckless homicide, among other crimes, for an October 2023 crash on the city's north side.

Jai'Quann McMurtry, 22, was accused of crashing a stolen car into a tree – killing Danari Peer, a passenger in the car.

Court records show the jury convicted McMurtry of second-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license (causing death) and three counts of felony bail jumping. He was found not guilty of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Police said McMurtry was driving 109 mph just before impact. The crash happened near Appleton and Villard.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Danari Peer

Bailed out

Court records show McMurtry was released on a signature bond in March 2021 after charges of "possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony" were filed. In August 2021, McMurtry was released on $3,000 cash bail for three additional charges of the same crime.

McMurtry was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine in July 2023. Court records show he was released on $500 cash bail after his initial appearance.

