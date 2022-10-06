Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side.

It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. 

FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. 

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any other injuries were sustained. 