Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side.
It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park.
FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any other injuries were sustained.