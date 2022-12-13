Milwaukee fatal crash, victim's family questions bail decisions

Did low bail mean an accused criminal was free to cause a fatal crash? That's the question the family of Danari Peer has for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

Peer's parents met with the DA behind closed doors for an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday, Dec. 13. They want to see higher bail set for repeat offenders – and justice for their son.

"What I got from the meeting was there’s a lot of blame to go around," said Jackie Peer, Danari's father.

Jackie Peer and Nicole Byrd, Danari's mother, believe low bail kept the man responsible for their son's death out of jail more than once.

"I haven’t come to grips with the fact that my son is dead. It’s not real to me at all," said Byrd.

In October, prosecutors said 20-year-old Jai'Quann McMurtry was driving without a valid license when he crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz into a tree near Appleton and Villard. Police said he was driving 109 mph just before impact. Danari, a passenger, died in the wreck.

"He would still snuggle with me – all the time. Want to spend time with me," Byrd said. "He was…my life."

Court records show McMurtry was released on a signature bond in March 2021 after charges of "possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony" were filed. In August 2021, McMurtry was released on $3,000 cash bail for three additional charges of the same crime.

This July, McMurtry was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Court records show he was released on $500 cash bail after his initial appearance.

"Laws need to be changed. That starts at the top. It’s not just a district attorney problem or a local problem. It goes all the way up," said Peer. "Justice for Danari is these things need to be changed."

In total, records show $76,000 in bail posted for McMurtry – including $50,000 for a homicide charge stemming from the crash that killed Peer. He is on GPS monitoring at home, and his attorney had no comment.

Chisholm's office told FOX6 News that they won't comment on an open case and declined an interview.